The Denver Broncos are underway with training camp, and there is all sorts of news coming out of camp. New linebacker Dre Greenlaw was a massive pickup out of San Francisco for the Broncos in free agency, but he recently went down with an injury at practice. He was doing one-on-one drills before exiting practice early due to the injury.

Dre Greenlaw is a massive piece for the Broncos' defense, which has a chance to be one of the best in the NFL. Despite his injury, Broncos head coach Sean Payton assured the media and fans that he believes Greenlaw will be fine, but will take the necessary precautions.

Greenlaw became lame in a pass-coverage drill against Broncos running back JK Dobbins. He tried to walk off the discomfort but eventually jogged back to the locker room, immediately flanked by the team's medical staff.

This is not new for Greenlaw. He has had his fair share of injuries from his time with the 49ers. He has strained his groin, pulled his hamstring, and torn his Achilles tendon, which has led to his inability to play an entire season since his rookie year in 2019.

The signing of Greenlaw was a significant coup for a Broncos defense that needed help in the linebacking corps. He signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Broncos at the start of free agency in March. He suffered a quad injury soon after signing, limiting him until he could return for training camp.

It's worth noting that two other Broncos linebackers have suffered injuries. Alex Singleton and Drew Sanders are also sidelined with thumb and foot injuries.

The Broncos have a lot to look forward to this season. Bo Nix is entering his second season on offense, and they just locked up Courtland Sutton. This defense, highlighted by Dre Greenlaw, also has a chance to be one of the best in the entire NFL, and it's good news that it seems like he will be okay.