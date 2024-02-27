Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism over the past few seasons. Wilson was traded to the Broncos ahead of the 2022 season. Before even playing a down in an orange and blue uniform, Wilson signed a massive 5-year, $245 million contract extension. In just two seasons in Denver, Wilson seriously underperformed, and rumors are swirling that the Broncos are looking to move on from him.
The Broncos are already having problems trading Wilson. If he is cut, not many teams would be fighting to sign him. So needless to say, his future is in limbo.
Despite questions about his future, Wilson remains confident he can win. During an appearance on Brandon Marshall's ‘I Am Athlete' podcast, the Broncos QB revealed he'd like to win at least two Super Bowls over the next five years.
This was met with immediate criticism from fans and analysts everywhere. Former NFL player Damien Woody didn't sugarcoat his thoughts on Wilson's bold declaration.
“Over the past three seasons, two organizations have basically given up on Russell Wilson,” Woody said via ESPN's Get Up. “So before we talk about Super Bowls, let's just try to find some stability in your game first.”
While this comment may seem a bit harsh, Woody isn't entirely wrong. Wilson had a miserable first season with the Broncos, throwing for 3540 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He did slightly bounce back in 2023 with 3075 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. His play has not warranted the size of the contract he was given, and it has the Broncos looking to cut their losses early.