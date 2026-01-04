The Denver Broncos saw star offensive tackle Garett Bolles walk off the field in the first half of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with an apparent lower-body injury.

“Garett Bolles has an ankle injury and is QUESTIONABLE to return,” Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos reported via social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

A video shared by James Palmer of The Athletic, Bolles can be seen walking onto the sidelines with some assistance from the Broncos' staff.

Garett Bolles walking off the field with some assistances he's gone to the medical tent

If anything, the sight of Bolles walking under his own power and not being carted off the field was an encouraging sign that he did not suffer something serious.

The 33-year-old Bolles appeared to hurt his ankle with just under six minutes remaining in the second quarter an while Denver running back RJ Harvey was rushing the ball.

Bolles was replaced initially by Frank Crum, but he appears to be fine now, as he has returned to action, according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic.

“Bolles is back on the field after a couple snaps in the third quarter. Sigh of relief for the Broncos,” Kosmider shared via X.

That is great news for the Broncos, as Bolles is among the reasons why they are having success on offense in the 2025 season. He entered Week 18 of the NFL season with an overall 89.9 grade from Pro Football Focus.

With that, Bolles will continue to help the Broncos on the field, as Denver looks to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a victory over the Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.