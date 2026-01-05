No one is harder on Sean Payton than Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 19-3, at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, but Payton was not in a celebratory mood.

The Broncos, who improved to 14-3, secured the top seed in the AFC for the first time since 2015. They won the Super Bowl that season. The victory over the Chargers also tied the franchise record for most wins in a season.

But while the 62-year-old Payton had every reason to be happy after beating Los Angeles, he was not too pleased with himself.

“I wasn't as sharp as I wanted to be,” said Payton, as quoted by Broncos reporter Zac Stevens.

Denver's defense did the heavy lifting against Los Angeles. The team had four sacks to finish the campaign with a team-record and NFL-best 68 sacks, just four sacks shy of the league record set by the Chicago Bears in 1984.

The Chargers sat most of their starters, including Justin Herbert, Derwin James, and Tuli Tuipulotu.

Bo Nix didn't play up to par, going 14-of-23 for 141 yards and zero touchdowns. He was sacked four times.

The Broncos will now await the winner between the Chargers and the New England Patriots in the wild-card round next weekend.

Fans can expect Payton to be sharper in the playoffs, where play-calling and instant adjustments become even more crucial. Payton is not new to the big stage, and it is always good to see him setting a high standard for himself, which could fuel his players to do the same.