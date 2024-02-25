Russell Wilson enjoyed 10 years of success during the first decade of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. Perhaps the last year in Seattle was a bit of an issue, but he made his reputation as a tough leader who could make big plays during his time in the Pacific Northwest.
However, the last two years have been a struggle for Wilson with the Denver Broncos. The 2022 season was a disaster for the team, and Wilson shared much of the blame with head coach Nathaniel Hackett during the 5-12 season. While the Broncos and Wilson performed better last season under head coach Sean Payton, it was not enough to keep the quarterback in the starting lineup.
Despite the recent setbacks, Wilson remains a confident quarterback. He believes he can lead his next team to two Super Bowl titles in the years he has left. Specifically, Wilson says he feels better than he ever has and is still able to perform at a peak level.
“Over the next 5 years, I wanna win 2 [Super Bowls]”
Wilson is expected to be released by the Broncos prior to March 13, the date the NFL starts it calendar for the 2024 season. This is known as the league year.
At that point, Wilson will be free to start with any other team in the league, and because of offset language in his current deal with the Broncos, he is expected to play for the league minimum.
However, there's no reason to feel sorry for Russell Wilson as he is expected to receive $39 million upon his separation from the Broncos.