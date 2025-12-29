The Denver Broncos are heading to the playoffs, and it's no surprise after the season they've had. The next goal is to make it to the Super Bowl and win, but there are a few things they have to do in order to make that happen. Head coach Sean Payton has won a Super Bowl before, and he knows it's one area that the Broncos need to improve in the postseason.

“Payton in a team meeting stressed ‘the one area that has to improve, that turnover margin. That can happen.' Noted that Rams were only team in last 25 years to win Super Bowl with negative turnover margin during the postseason,” Nick Kosmider of The Athletic wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Broncos have had one of the best defenses in the league this season, but that will have to continue in the postseason. Not only will it have to be good, but they have to capitalize and make sure they create turnovers. That leads to easier opportunities for the offense to score and puts the opposing team in tough situations.

There should be no doubt that the Broncos will create turnovers, especially with the group they have. If they're not able to do so, putting pressure on the quarterback will be the next big thing they'll have to do.

Outside of the defense, the offense has to be the one that makes sure they score points, and they haven't had a hard time doing that this season.

Bo Nix is leading the group, and his receivers are making life easier for him every week.

This group was in the playoffs last season but lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round, so they know what it's going to take in order to get over the hump and advance.