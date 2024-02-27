The Denver Broncos have a major Russell Wilson problem on their hands. Tying the fate of the franchise's future to the aging star quarterback has been one of the most disastrous decisions in the history of team-building, especially in football. Now, it looks like there’s no way out. General manager George Paton is in one of the most precarious situations that a lead executive has ever been in.
According to James Palmer of NFL Network, Paton said that he has not been contacted by teams about Wilson's trade market. Shocking, I know. After hiring Sean Payton — trading for him, in fact — to get the most out of Wilson and then watching as he was benched late in the season, the Broncos know that they have to move on from Wilson eventually. But just when they can make that happen is anyone’s guess.
As for the quarterback situation overall, Paton said that drafting a quarterback is “very difficult” because of how many mistakes happen on picking the wrong first-rounder. Broncos fans surely don’t want to go through another Paxton Lynch-like situation.
The door is not totally closed on Wilson's tenure with the Broncos, though Payton is trying to manufacture that happening soon by saying a decision will come in the next few weeks.
The reality is that Russell Wilson is under contract through 2028 and is owed tens of millions of dollars each season. He is 35 years old and his game is aging horribly. The Broncos are almost certainly going to have to be comfortable with him still around as they assess the future of their QB play.