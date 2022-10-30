Russell Wilson had just led the Denver Broncos down the field to retake the lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and they needed a hero on defense to secure the win. The Broncos found that hero in cornerback K’Waun Williams, who sealed the 21-17 victory by intercepting Trevor Lawrence with 1:36 to play.

What made Williams’ diving interception even more impressive was the fact he was playing with a large cast on his right arm. That didn’t stop him from hauling in the Lawrence pass. Check it out:

K’Waun Williams INTERCEPTION with 1:36 to go in the fourth 😤pic.twitter.com/ghdl4r0Ncj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

After the game, embattled Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was still in disbelief after seeing Williams make that play.

“He’s got one arm. How you catch that, I still don’t know,” Hackett said, per The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider.

Hackett’s Broncos badly needed that interception and this win to move to 3-5 on the season. There was plenty of speculation leading up to this game that Hackett could get fired if the Broncos lost to the Jaguars. Things didn’t start well, with Denver quickly falling behind 10-0 while committing a litany of errors in the first half. The Broncos did make a huge play early by intercepting Lawrence in the end zone to keep Jacksonville from going up 14-0, and it was only a 10-7 Jaguars lead at halftime despite all of the mistakes.

Denver wound up taking a 14-10 lead before Jacksonville got the lead back with a fourth-quarter touchdown drive, only for Wilson and Williams to pull off their own heroics on either side of the ball. Latavius Murray scored the game-winning touchdown.

Hackett’s job is now almost certainly safe for at least a little longer.