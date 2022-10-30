Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars

The Denver Broncos pulled off a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and while it wasn’t always pretty, Russell Wilson and Co. got the job done. After the win, Russ opened up on the Broncos’ journey to get to this point and the ups and downs the team has gone through this season, via ESPN’s Laura Rutledge.

"I wouldn't be here if I couldn't handle the pressure." Russell Wilson checking in with @LauraRutledge after the win in London. pic.twitter.com/fs1saSTlry — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 30, 2022

“We got a long season left. I played a lot of ball, been in a lot of games, been through some amazing things and been through some tough things along the way. This is just part of the journey. Every time you want to climb a mountain doesn’t mean you won’t fall along the way, and we just gotta keep climbing,” said Wilson. “I wouldn’t be here if I couldn’t handle the pressure.”

Wilson ended the interview with Rutledge by treating fans to an electric, “Broncos County, Let’s Ride,” and this one will surely feel sweeter than it did in weeks past following losses.

Wilson led a key comeback drive late in the fourth quarter to spur the Broncos’ 21-17 win over the Jaguars in London, and he was proud of the team’s performance in the aftermath. He acknowledged some of the criticisms and struggles he’s endured since joining the Broncos, and surprisingly admitted that he appreciates it.

“I kind of enjoy it… at the end of the day, I also know who I am,” said Russell Wilson. The Broncos QB has been among the most criticized players in the league. While much of the conversation has been warranted, he’ll be happy to have silenced his doubters with a key win on Sunday.