Randy Gregory takes big step toward return to action for Broncos

The Denver Broncos knew they were going to have to revamp their pass rush after they traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2021 season. Enter Randy Gregory, the former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher who has struggled to stay on the field throughout his career.

Whether it be injuries or suspensions, Gregory has always had trouble staying on the field. But when he is on the field, he’s clearly a talented player who can impact the outcome of games in multiple different ways. Gregory is coming off his most consistent season in the NFL in which he played in 12 games and racked up six sacks along the way.

That helped Gregory earn a nice five-year, $70 million contract from the Broncos after he had a similar deal with Dallas fall through. Gregory figures to be a key piece of the Broncos pass rush, but he once again opened training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list. It didn’t seem like the best start to Gregory’s tenure with the Broncos, but he received some great news earlier today that could lead him result in his return to the field sooner rather than later.

Source confirms edge rusher Randy Gregory is coming off the PUP list today and will begin practice as a limited participant. Good sign of progress toward a Week 1 debut. (@mikeklis 1st). With Joe Schobert also signing (confirmed by source), Broncos being proactive w/LB depth. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) August 15, 2022

Having Gregory back on the field will be a huge help for Denver, especially after it was announced Jonas Griffith would be forced to miss a six weeks with a dislocated elbow. Pairing him up with Bradley Chubb should give Denver a top-tier pass-rushing duo.

He will obviously have to stay on the field in order to be productive, but it seems like the Broncos feel comfortable with the risks that come with Gregory. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but it looks like Gregory’s status on trending upwards as Denver nears Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.