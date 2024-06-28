Bronny James' net worth in 2024 is reported to be around $10 million. Few NBA prospects are worth so much, but the son of LeBron James isn't your average prospect. The younger James has been dedicated to blazing his own trail, and that has now come to fruition, as the guard from USC was just drafted with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. With James officially being drafted and now officially being a part of the NBA, there is no better time than now to see how James came to his net worth.

Bronny James' net worth in 2024 (estimate): $10 million

Reports on Bronny James' net worth vary widely, and it makes sense, considering the Los Angeles Lakers draftee has not had an ordinary childhood. Most sources claim the 19-year-old is worth about $10 million, but his net worth could be a lot more, and his family certainly isn't struggling. James' father is already a billionaire, and the family's generational wealth is only increasing with each passing year.

The sources we used to figure out Bronny's net worth included sportskeeda and essentiallysports. While LeBron has certainly made a lot of money, Bronny's net worth is only based on the earnings he has collected in his young life. For only being in college for one season, James has done quite well for himself.

He has a large NBA contract coming up in the near future, but most of James' income to this point has come from NIL deals. James was by far the highest-earning NIL athlete during his freshman season, as the $5.7 million he reportedly made was over $1 million more than the next top earner in the nation. Like his dad, he has a deal with Nike, but he is also endorsed by Beats by Dre and PSD Underwear.

NIL hasn't been James' only source of income, though. He has also spent time as a streamer where he has earned money while playing video games.

Bronny James' basketball career

The $10 million that James has already made is likely just the start of the young stars earnings. James has been in the spotlight since his early childhood, and he knows how to handle pressure better than almost anybody his age. His dad is, of course, one of the best NBA players ever, so Bronny has been around the game of basketball forever.

James has always wanted to go down his own basketball journey, and his career really started to take off in high school. James played his high school ball at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, California. He played an important role from the get-go, but he wasn't one of the team's top scorers from day one.

Five-star recruits and eventual NBA players B.J. Boston and Ziaire Williams played on Sierra Canyon's squad, as did Dwyane Wade's son Zaire. Still, James made a name for himself as a knockdown catch-and-shoot option and an elite defensive player. These traits would stick with him throughout his amateur career and helped him to become the 20th-ranked high school player in the class of 2023.

His four-star status afforded him the chance to stay in Los Angeles and commit to USC, but James' career (and life) took an unexpected turn when he suffered a cardiac arrest before the season during a Trojan practice session. The scary incident was only a block in the road, though, as James was only forced to miss eight games before returning to action.

For the Trojans, James got off to a somewhat slow start statistically. He averaged 4.8 points and 2.1 assists per game during his lone season at USC, but he showed enough flashes to convince scouts that he was a legitimate draft prospect.

Draft experts projected a player who could do the dirty work, knock down open shots, and give effort on the defensive end. This archetype incentivized the Lakers to draft him 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. Now, he will be teaming up with his dad, and the two will form the first father-son duo in NBA history.

James is still raw as a prospect, and he will likely spend a lot of time in the G-League. Nonetheless, he has an NBA contract coming his way. So, were you surprised by Bronny James' net worth?