Bronny James is showing that he is the romantic type with the recent gift to his girlfriend. The NBA rookie posted to Instagram to show off the beautiful bouquet he gave his girlfriend Parker Whitfield.

“Your bf loves you so much,” the card read underneath the colorful bouquet.

The couple met at Sierra Canyon where Bronny played basketball and Whitfield played softball. Bronny later went to USC where he played one semester before being the 55th overall NBA draft pick.

Whitfield and Bronny have been linked since August when they were both spotted at the Paris Olympics supporting Bronny's father, LeBron James.

The bouquet follows Bronny expressing how much he missed her.

“I miss my baby,” Bronny wrote on his Instagram Story over a photo of the happy couple at Disneyland Paris. “Love u sm.”

Whitfield confirmed their romance last month on National Boyfriend Day (Oct. 3), when she wrote “Bf day! i love you! @bronny,” alongside another photo of them at Disney.

Bronny James May Split Time With G-League and Los Angeles Lakers

Bronny's love life has not made headlines as much as his performance on the field. Being the son of NBA legend LeBron James indeed put an extra target on his back, but nonetheless, critics have not held back on what they think about Bronny's performance.

“He's not ready to play in the NBA right now,” Charles Barkley said on his podcast ‘Inside the NBA' with Shaquille O'Neal. “He should be in the G League, because he's not ready to play in the NBA first and foremost.”

“Would have loved to see him play more. Now this [debut] is over,” O'Neal chimed in. “I think he focuses on getting better…Because of his last name we want him to be great but as LeBron said there are 450 of us [playing in the NBA] and there are only a few rookies that have came in and had a great impact immediately. [I've] known the kid a long time.”

Bronny is expected to begin splitting time between the Lakers and the team's G League affiliate according to AP News but coach JJ Redick said that change is not set in stone at this time.

“Our plans are always fluid based on real time,” Redick said last week. “I believe we have two guys dressing today that as of yesterday we’re not dressing out.

“The plan for Bronny to move between the Lakers and South Bay has always been the plan since day one. (General manager) Rob (Pelinka) and I have talked about that. LeBron’s talked about that.”