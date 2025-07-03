Kiyan Anthony and Bronny James are following in their father's footsteps by pursuing basketball, but it doesn't come at an easy price, according to Kiyan.

Kiyan is the son of Carmelo Anthony and actress Lala Anthony and shared that there are certain expectations people have burdened him with because he is the son of an NBA icon.

“It’s a new generation, two totally different people, even though that might be your kid,” Kiyan said on his father's podcast, 7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony. “Bronny [James], I kind of felt bad for him… That's my guy. He doesn't speak a lot, he's not gonna go on the internet and say what he's gotta say… You're on social media, you can't even scroll twice without seeing a post with your name on it… At the end of the day, he's nice… People trying to say he's not good… I think he's really nice and I think he really has a chance to prosper in the NBA.”

Carmelo agreed with Kiyan, sharing that there is added pressure and that fans should not expect children of athletes to automatically excel in the sport, regardless of who their parents are.

“We have a whole other perspective on it,” added Carmelo. “They think differently about those situations. … They got to deal with nepotism. The nepo baby! It’s very difficult for them, but I will give them credit because they really don’t give a f*** as much as everybody else give a f***.”

Kiyan has committed to Syracuse, Carmelo's alma mater, and will continue the Anthony legacy beginning in the fall.

LeBron James and Bronny James in the NBA

LeBron James has also discussed the added pressure that Bronny has faced since he entered the NBA.

Article Continues Below

“When it comes to the titles that’s one separate thing but to be able to be in this league and play in this league and also right now, that’s like one of the biggest accomplishments and probably the No. 1 accomplishment,” LeBron said of Bronny joining the league in an interview with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on their podcast New Heights.

Bronny was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft and he and LeBron made history as the first-ever father and son duo to play in a game together. LeBron shared that social media is a large part of the pressure Bronny receives.

“I didn’t have to deal with the social media trolls growing up,” LeBron continued. “And I didn’t have to deal with my father being this f— guy on the pedestal. Bronny has to deal with all of that. And if you ever meet Bronny, you’ll be like, ‘I’m such an idiot to look down on him or not want him to do great.

Bronny had a lot of criticism when he entered the league and is currently on both the Lakers and their G League affiliate, South Bay Lakers, roster. However, despite the criticism, LeBron shared that he loves that he has the opportunity to work with Bronny.

“Like, to work with your son — I’ve heard from a lot of people, not only sports but I’ve heard it in business and [other] walks of life, and they say it’s the greatest thing you can ever, ever have,” LeBron said. “To see him every day grinding and going through the process of trying to become who he wants to become … and doing the things that he wants to do and being able to just take it all in, it helps me get some of the minutes and hours and years that I did not have with him because I was playing so much and on the road doing my own thing.”

While the Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs they will have their first game of the 2025-26 season on Oct. 3 against the Phoenix Suns.