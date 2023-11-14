Here we will look at the Cleveland Browns concerns despite their thrilling Week 10 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a thrilling comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, with a final score of 33-31. However, despite the excitement of the victory, there are still concerns that need to be addressed by the Browns if they hope to continue their success throughout the rest of the season.

Browns Week 10 Win

The Cleveland Browns secured a thrilling victory against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season. The game was marked by a remarkable comeback by the Browns. They rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure the win. The key play in the game was a 17-yard pass to Amari Cooper on second-and-19 that got the drive back on track, ultimately leading to the winning kick. Despite Baltimore staying ahead 31-30 due to a missed extra point, Cleveland managed to drive 58 yards for the winning field goal. This tightened the race in the AFC North significantly. This victory was particularly significant as it allowed the Browns to avoid a series sweep after losing 28-3 to Baltimore earlier in the season.

The game showcased the resilience and determination of the Browns. They overcame injuries and a strong opponent to secure a crucial win on the road. The victory not only tightened the race in the AFC North but also demonstrated the team's ability to perform under pressure and make a remarkable comeback in the face of adversity. The high-scoring game also highlighted the competitive nature of the match. Both teams showcased their strengths, and both defenses had their moments despite the high score. Overall, the Browns' victory against the Ravens in Week 10 was a testament to their perseverance and ability to seize opportunities, ultimately securing a significant win in the 2023 NFL season. That said, it was surely not a flawless victory.

Here we will look at three Cleveland Browns concerns despite their thrilling Week 10 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson's Slow Starts

Deshaun Watson had a rough start in his recent game against the Ravens. This was reminiscent of his Week 2 encounter with the Steelers when his first pass resulted in an interception. In this game, his pass was deflected and returned for a touchdown. The Browns struggled early, finding themselves down 14-0 before Watson could complete a pass.

However, Watson showed improvement in the second half. He finished the game with 213 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also contributed 37 rushing yards to lead the game-winning drive. Despite his second-half success, Watson needs to work on his first-half performance and limit turnovers. This was seen with his early pick-six and a nearly lost fumble in the game-winning drive.

Right Tackle

Injuries have taken a toll on the Browns' offensive line this season. They lost Jack Conklin in Week 1 to a season-ending ACL and MCL tear, with Dawand Jones stepping in admirably as his replacement. However, Jones was unavailable in Week 10, just like left tackle Jedrick Wills. He was placed on injured reserve for an expected six-week absence.

During their absence, James Hudson, a third-year player, took over the right tackle position, and Geron Christian handled the left tackle duties. Hudson, in particular, had a tough time when matched up against former Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney executed a powerful bull rush for a sack, resulting in a three-yard loss, and later added another sack for a one-yard loss, leading to a Ravens field goal. Hudson's struggles were further exemplified by a holding penalty on a third-and-goal situation, though it didn't officially appear in the box score. The Browns must address these challenges and stabilize their offensive line.

Browns Penalties

The Browns' defense initially forced a punt but returned to the field after a muffed punt by Baltimore. Two defensive holding penalties on third downs prolonged the Ravens' drive. The first penalty was on Greg Newsome covering Odell Beckham Jr. with a holding call. The second was on Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for holding Keaton Mitchell. The series featured multiple penalties on both teams. The Browns' defense aims to prevent third-down conversions, boasting the best record in this regard. However, improved hand placement on the Ravens' receivers could have held them to a field goal, resulting in a 28-17 score.

Looking Ahead

Despite the Cleveland Browns' exhilarating Week 10 comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens, three key areas of concern deserve attention. Deshaun Watson's slow starts and turnovers in the first half continue to be a challenge, emphasizing the need for improved early-game performances. The situation at right tackle, compounded by injuries, requires careful management and the return of key players. Lastly, the issue of penalties, especially those on critical third downs, underscores the importance of maintaining defensive discipline. While the Browns showcased their potential for remarkable comebacks, addressing these concerns will be pivotal for sustaining success throughout the season.