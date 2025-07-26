Training camp is underway as the Cleveland Browns' quarterback position is up in the air. It's a camp battle this offseason, and it's unknown who will be the starting quarterback this upcoming season. However, rookie Shedeur Sanders displayed a sign of commitment that should have piqued the fan base's interest.

Sanders, who is 23 years old, was one of the last remaining players still taking reps after practice, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Stefanski has praised Shedeur Sanders, as well as Dillon Gabriel, for the work ethic both rookies are putting in during training camp.

“Here at Browns camp, Shedeur Sanders was one of the last off the field, throwing with a receiver a half-hour after practice ended. Kevin Stefanski has lauded the work ethic of both rookies, Dillon Gabriel and Sanders.”

With the Browns' starting quarterback role unknown, Sanders has just a good a shot as anybody on the roster to be the starter. Outside of Gabriel, the former Colorado Buffaloes star is also in competition with Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco for the starting job.

Shedeur Sanders recently opened up about the camp battle, claiming that he's simply focusing on his play and what he is doing in practice. However, considering he was a fifth-round pick, Sanders is a bit of a long shot to win the starting role outright. But that doesn't necessarily mean he won't see any playing time in the 2025-26 campaign.

Many believed that Sanders has the talent to be a starter in the NFL, but due to his draft placement, he'll have to work harder to earn playing time. In college, Shedeur Sanders displayed brilliant accuracy with his arm, as he led the nation with a 74.0% completion percentage last season. He ended the 2024-25 season with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns through the air.

We may see Sanders in action in the Browns' first preseason matchup against the Carolina Panthers on August 8. That will be his first real opportunity to show off his talents in a game-time situation. It will also be a good first look for Stefanski to see all of his players in action before the regular season begins.