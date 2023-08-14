The Cleveland Browns have been getting better lately, but as we get ready for the 2023 NFL season, a couple of their key players might not keep their starting jobs. Kicker Cade York and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott have had some trouble. Since the Browns want to do really well and maybe even win the Super Bowl, they might have to change things up.

The Cleveland Browns 2022 Season

Last year, the Cleveland Browns didn't do too well, ending up with a 7-10 record. Even though they had good hopes and a team full of skillful players, they didn't do better than the year before when they had an 8-9 record. The season started hard because their main quarterback, Deshaun Watson, couldn't play due to a suspension. Instead, Jacoby Brissett, the backup, stepped in. He had some really good games, like on Halloween night when he threw for 278 yards in a big win over the Bengals. However, the Browns had trouble being steady and lost six games in nine weeks. One of their worst games was against the New England Patriots, where they were flatly outplayed and fell, 38-15. People said that the team not doing well had something to do with Watson not playing and them trying to get other star quarterbacks. Even though the season wasn't great, they did win against the likes of the Steelers, Buccaneers, and Ravens. So, it was a tough year, but they could come back strong in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Now let's look at the two Browns first-stringers who might lose their starting jobs ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

1. Cade York

Cade York, who's been kicking for the Browns for two years, hasn't been doing well in games. He missed a field goal from 46 yards out in a recent game. With so many good players on the team, it's not good if a kicker is the reason you don't do as well as you could. He's great at making kicks in practice, but something changes when he's on the field for a real game. It would be a mistake if the Browns don't bring in someone else to compete with York during the rest of the preseason.

For two years now, no other kicker has been in training camp to challenge York. Every day, he knows the job is his. But in the two preseason games this year, York missed a field goal in both. York hasn't made a single kick yet, and it's still just preseason. The kicks weren't super hard either, just 49 and 46 yards. Most kickers can make those. Again, the weird thing is that York does great in practice.

Sure, York has the power and skills to be a good kicker at this level. He was awesome in college. The big question is whether York can handle the pressure of the game, knowing that the next kick might make him 0-3 for this year.

Maybe it's something to do with Corey Bojorquez, who holds the ball for him when he kicks. Take note that Bojorquez had trouble holding the ball for Mason Crosby, the kicker for the Green Bay Packers, during cold weather in Wisconsin. He wasn't good at all. Crosby's success rate went from 100 percent in 2021 to 73.5 percent when Bojorquez held the ball. So, this could be a big issue that's affecting York, too.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

2. Jordan Elliott

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott might not keep his starting spot after the Browns added veteran Shelby Harris to the team. People thought Elliott was safe because they changed his contract. However, he didn't play well during the Pro Football Hall of Fame game this week. It looks like he might not have a secure spot anymore.

When it comes to stopping opponents from running, Elliott sometimes looks like he's on roller skates. He just keeps getting pushed around. And even though he has some good moments when they're trying to pass the ball, it's not enough. If someone else in the team steps up, like if Trysten Hill comes back from an injury, Elliott could lose his place on the team. This is especially since Harris is here now.

Team Outlook

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of good players and they're expected to be one of the best teams in the AFC during the 2023 NFL season. They have a strong offense led by Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, and wide receivers Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore. The defense is also good, with players like Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, and Juan Thornhill. If they can stay healthy and get good performance from their kicker and defensive line, they have a good chance of going far in the playoffs.

Looking Ahead

The Browns definitely have a talented team, but as we get closer to the 2023 NFL season, they might have to make changes to their starting lineup. Kicker Cade York and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott have had a hard time. They might not be starters anymore. That said, if they get better and the team stays healthy, they could win a ton of games and perhaps make it to the playoffs.