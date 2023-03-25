Elijah Moore had a difficult season with the New York Jets in 2022, but the young wide receiver is excited to join Amari Cooper and the Cleveland Browns as the team also looks to rebound from a tough campaign in 2023. The new Browns receiver says that “as a student of the receiving position,” there’s no better teacher than Cooper.

“I heard about [Cooper] when I was young,” Moore told Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So hearing him do his thing as far as how he moves and just his dedication to football is how we’re built over there. So major respect.”

Moore was traded to the Browns along with the No. 74 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in return for the No. 42 selection. The 22-year-old says he’s been watching his 28-year-old counterpart for many years, and has also looked up to him.

“My strengths, I feel like I’m a route runner, so wherever they need me, I can do it,” Moore explained. “That’s why I feel like I can go outside and in. I’ve been practicing this since I was 15 years old. This is something I try to craft on, this something I hold as you would say Coop holds. He’s known for being a route runner. I’ve been studying Coop since I was little.”

Cooper is coming off his fifth 1,000-yard receiving season, having caught 78 passes for 1,160 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns, according to Easterling. “That was his first season with the Browns, having been acquired for a fifth and a sixth-round pick from the Dallas Cowboys last March.”

Elijah Moore says he is grateful for the opportunity with his new team and looking forward to getting started with the Browns, and Amari Cooper, in Ohio.

“Yeah, man, I’m super excited to play the role that they want me to play,” the third-year wide receiver said. “Talking with the coaches and everything, I feel like we on the same page. I’m just grateful to be here.”