Browns make demoralizing Greedy Williams move before game vs. Panthers, Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are desperate to get back into the playoffs in the 2022 season. They will have to begin their quest without cornerback Greedy Williams for the beginning of the season.

After he didn’t practice on the Friday before gameday, the Browns announced that he will be placed on the injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. He will have to be sidelined for at least four games. The team moved CB Herb Miller up to the active roster from the practice squad to account for Williams’ absence on the roster. Rookie Martin Emmerson Jr. will likely take Williams’ place on the depth chart.

Williams emerged as a key player on the Browns defense, proving to be solid depth behind Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II. Last season, he tallied 41 tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions. Injuries have been a thorn in his side throughout his young career, as he missed all of the 2020 season due to a shoulder issue.

The Browns should be able to survive their Week 1 matchup against old friend Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers without Williams. Their schedule doesn’t include an elite quarterback until Week 5 when Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers come to town.

Defense will be huge for the Browns as they play Jacoby Brissett under center for most of the season. Greedy Williams’ absence means that they will be giving a third-round rookie a lot of responsibility as the first option when going to the nickel package.