The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is a unique one, and since drafting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders this spring, there have been persistent questions about how, or if, it will work out with four healthy QBs.

Cleveland, after an abysmal season in which starter Deshaun Watson suffered an Achilles tendon tear, added four quarterbacks to its roster this offseason: Sanders, Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett.

Each was reportedly given an opportunity to show what they could do during the team's mandatory minicamp, which, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, has put some pressure on Kevin Stefanski ahead of training camp.

“This was fascinating,” Fowler said, “because I was told Kevin Stefanski's plan for his four quarterbacks in OTAs and minicamp was to try to get a lot of different guys different touches in different situations, and they all really answered the bell, including Sanders, who showed the ability to put the ball in tight windows. He threw with aggressiveness, took some chances, so they like where he sits. Now, Stefanski has to formulate a plan in training camp that's probably a little more crystallized, maybe has a little bit of a depth chart to it. They are not there yet, but Sanders has made an impression, no doubt.”

-Browns QB workload (With @SkubieMageza)

Sanders shockingly fell in the draft in April to the fifth round, where the Browns took him. Before the draft, rumors about Sanders' approach to the process and poor interviews spread, calling into question whether the Colorado quarterback should be drafted highly.

Although he had been touted as one of the best quarterbacks in the draft by some, including Mel Kiper Jr., Sanders watched on as he was not selected on the first or second day. Numerous quarterbacks were taken ahead of him, including Gabriel, who the Browns drafted in the third round instead of Sanders.

Regardless of who starts at quarterback for the Browns in 2025, it is widely expected to be another down year for the franchise. The team refreshed its running back room, parting ways with veteran back Nick Chubb in the process, and promoted new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees from his pass game specialist and tight ends coaching role.