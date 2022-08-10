Browns announce Deshaun Watson plan for preseason opener vs. Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns announced that controversial QB Deshaun Watson will start Friday’s preseason opener vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Ian Rapoport. Watson was recently suspended for 6 regular season games, but the NFL is in the process of pushing for a longer punishment.

As aforementioned, the league is pushing for a lengthier suspension. But regardless, Cleveland’s decision to start Deshaun Watson is fairly surprising. The QB isn’t expected to be active for a minimum of 6 games even if the NFL’s appeal falls through. New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey was appointed by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to oversee the appeal. According to Pro Football Network, he is expected to issue a far more strict suspension.

“I know they’re going for the full year, but I could see Harvey doubling the suspension to 12 games and going for the $8 million fine or more and the requirement of treatment,” one source said. “It really falls in line with Harvey’s background, with wanting to continue to be associated with the NFL and the public outcry against Watson.”

With all of that being said, it makes Cleveland’s decision to start Deshaun Watson even more curious. However, the Browns have shown that they are standing with Watson despite his previous sexual assault allegations.

The Browns will take on the Jaguars on Friday in Jacksonville. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST at TIAA Bank Field. Browns fans were already excited to watch Cleveland’s preseason opener. But with this breaking Deshaun Watson news, the whole NFL world will be tuning into this contest.