The expectation for Browns star Deshaun Watson’s new punishment after appeal

The focus of every NFL fan has shifted to former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, the man appointed by commissioner Roger Goodell to be the designee in the league’s appeal of the six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Goodell has made it clear that he wants Watson’s suspension to “significantly increase”, calling the Browns star’s behavior “predatory.” The NFL commissioner desires Watson to be suspended indefinitely and for a year to play out before he can be reinstated. Here’s the expectation for Watson’s punishment after the appeal, per Pro Football Network.

“League sources and legal experts told Pro Football Network they will be mildly surprised, if not shocked, if Harvey, a former New Jersey Attorney General with an extensive background in prosecuting domestic violence and sexual assault cases, doesn’t levy a significant punishment against Watson.”

Per Pro Football Network, many are expecting Harvey to put forth a “significant punishment” against Deshaun Watson. Many have cited his background as a prosecutor in domestic violence and sexual assault cases.

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by numerous massage therapists. A Brazoria County grand jury declined to indict Watson those charges back in March. Shortly after that, he was traded to the Browns.

The NFL then opted to investigate Deshaun Watson. Judge Sue Robinson, who cited that she was “bound by standards of fairness and consistency”, recommended a six-game suspension for the Browns star.

The NFL filed its appeal for the Watson suspension, leading to where things currently stand.

Some are expecting a year’s suspension. Others, 12 games and a fine in millions. It will be interesting to see what Goodell’s designee eventually decides to do about Deshaun Watson.