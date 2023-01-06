By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Cleveland Browns’ DE Jadeveon Clowney has reportedly been sent home and will not practice, per May Kay Cabot. Another report states that “Clowney has played his last game for the Browns,” per Tom Withers. The defensive end previously made critical comments towards the team.

“Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back. But there’s still that 5 percent. You never know what can happen,” Clowney said, via Cabot of Cleveland.com.

He also hinted that Myles Garrett receives preferential treatment on the Browns.

“I don’t even think (Myles Garrett) notices,” Clowney said. “I ain’t trying to say it’s him. I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don’t have a problem. It ain’t his fault. It’s just B.S., and I don’t have time for it.”

Jadeveon Clowney is a talented player without question. He will draw interest from other teams if the Browns decide to move on. But one would have imagined that Cleveland would prefer to keep Clowney around. A Clowney-Garrett duo is intimidating to say the least.

But these reports suggest that Jadeveon Clowney’s time is likely over in Cleveland barring unforeseen circumstances.

The Browns are currently preparing for a Week 18 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It has been a disappointing season overall for Cleveland, but the future is bright for this team. They will aim to make key improvements over the offseason in order to set them up for a playoff run next season.

For now, the Browns will try to get the job done against Pittsburgh without Jadeveon Clowney on the field.