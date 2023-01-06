By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

When the Cleveland Browns take the field for their season finale in Week 18, Jadeveon Clowney may be playing with the team for the final time.

Ahead of the Browns Week 18 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jadeveon Clowney was asked about his future with the team. Clowney, who is in his second season with the team, appears to believe that this is the end of his time in Cleveland.

“Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back. But there’s still that 5 percent. You never know what can happen.” said Clowney via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Jadeveon Clowney noted that he doesn’t believe the Browns give him the best chances to succeed on the field.

Clowney stated, “I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability. (It can’t) just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody.”

Jadeveon Clowney also brought up how the Browns play him alongside star pass rusher Myles Garrett. He noted that the Browns will often look to give Garrett better matchups over Clowney.

“I don’t even think (Garrett) notices. I ain’t trying to say it’s him. I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don’t have a problem. It ain’t his fault. It’s just B.S., and I don’t have time for it.” Clowney said.

It appears that things between Clowney and the Browns reached a tipping point in Week 17. Before the game, Clowney states that the Browns attempted to move him on defense.

“We practiced all week, and we get in the game and they want to move me. I’m not doing that s–t. I’m old. I’ve done my job.”

Jadeveon Clowney, a former number-one overall pick, has long since established himself in the NFL. Now, after two seasons in Cleveland, it appears he is ready to find a new home.