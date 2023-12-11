Cleveland Browns rookie tackle Dawand Jones will be out for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season with a knee injury that requires surgery.

Cleveland Browns rookie offensive lineman Dawand Jones will be out for the season with a knee injury that requires surgery, according to Andrew Siciliano.

Kevin Stefanski: RT Dawand Jones is out for the year. Needs knee surgery. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 11, 2023

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski shared the news on Monday after the hard-earned Week 14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Browns rookie tackle Dawand Jones out for season with knee injury

Dawand Jones, a 4th round rookie out of Ohio State, started in 9 games this season for the Browns and had been playing well over recent weeks. The season-ending injury is just another in a long stretch of offensive injuries the Browns have had to survive, as starting running back Nick Chubb, starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, and starting tackle Jack Conklin all had their seasons ended with injuries as well.

Despite all the tough losses to injury, the Browns are still competitive this season and in the playoff race thanks to some clutch play by Joe Flacco in the Week 14 win over the Jaguars. At 8-5, the Browns have a leg up in the wild card race over six different AFC teams who are at 7-6 this season. The Bills, Bengals, Steelers, Colts, Texans, and Broncos are all one game back of Cleveland now after the big win. If the Browns can survive yet another crucial injury on the offensive side of the ball, they'll be an interesting playoff team with a defense spearheaded by Myles Garrett.

The Browns will close out the year with games against the Bears, Texans, Jets, and Bengals, but they'll have to do it without their starting rookie tackle, who will be out for the year with a knee injury that will require surgery.