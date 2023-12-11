The Cleveland Browns picked up a massive win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, and there are three Browns who stick out as heroes.

The Cleveland Browns picked up a huge 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and it puts the team into great position for a playoff spot in the AFC.

The Browns moved to 8-5 with the win over the Jaguars, and they currently hold the top wild card spot in the AFC. It was a nice bounce back win Cleveland after a tough loss against the Los Angeles Rams a week ago. The four games left on the schedule for the Browns are against the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals. They should arguably be favorites in all of those games.

Early on in the game, the Browns jumped out to a lead. They held that lead, even though it got close at some points. There were some turnovers that hurt Cleveland, and the game would have been a lot more comfortable if not for those.

The Browns have dealt with a ton of injuries this year, and are on their fourth quarterback, Joe Flacco, who was not on the team until just a few weeks ago. There have been a lot of heroes for the Browns this season, and while the defense gets a lot of credit for the team's success this season, the offense deserves its flowers for the effort in the win over the Jaguars.

Let's get into the three biggest heroes from the Browns' Week 14 win over the Jaguars.

TE David Njoku

As mentioned before, the Browns got off to a fast start in the win over the Jaguars. Tight end David Njoku caught the first touchdown of the game, staring the day off right coming off of a loss. There was undoubtedly some nervousness for the Browns fanbase after the loss last week against the Rams, but the fast start got the energy in the stadium right for a huge game.

David Njoku continued to make an impact for the Browns after that. He caught six passes for 91 yards, leading the Browns on the day. David Njoku also went on to catch a second touchdown. It might not be the first name people bring up when talking about this game, but the Browns absolutely do not win this game without Njoku's efforts.

QB Joe Flacco

It should not be a surprise to anyone who watched this game that Joe Flacco is on this list. He completed 26-of-45 passes for 311 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. It was not the best game from a completion percentage standpoint for Joe Flacco, but he did enough to get the win.

Joe Flacco is being asked to operate the offense properly without doing anything special. He did that today, recognizing the open man and hitting them. Arguably the most clutch play of the way was when Flacco bought time and threw a touchdown pass to David Bell on 4th-and-3. It extended the lead to 28-14 in the fourth quarter after the extra point.

David Bell's first NFL touchdown couldn't have come at a better time#JAXvsCLE on CBS & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/dDjHo744d1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 10, 2023

Flacco, rightfully so, is on the list of heroes for the Browns this week.

HC Kevin Stefanski

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has caught some criticism over his tenure with the team. Some of it is warranted. However, he deserves an enormous amount of credit for this season overall.

As mentioned before, Kevin Stefanski's team is on its fourth quarterback of the year, and is dealing with injuries in other areas on the roster as well. Flacco has not been on the team for very long, and Kevin Stefanski is setting him up for success.

Flacco will grab the headlines, but the success of the quarterback is not possible without Stefanski. He deseerves to be recognized as a hero not only for this game, but the season as a whole.