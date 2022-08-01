Browns respond to Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension

Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson was handed a six-game suspension from the NFL by Judge Sue Robinson. While the NFL has time to appeal the ruling, the Player’s Association had said that they would accept the punishment. After the suspension was announced, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam released a statement responding to Watson’s punishment. Jake Trotter of ESPN reported the statement.

Jimmy and Dee Haslam said this in a statement, “We respect Judge Robinson’s decision, and at the same time, empathize and understand that there have been many individuals triggered throughout this process.”

They summed up their statement by saying they would continue to support Deshaun Watson, who they said is “remorseful.”

Watson took the practice field at Browns training camp to cheers from fans, who are clearly showing their own support to the star signal-caller.

The Browns dealt for the former Houston Texans star back in March after a Texas grand jury determined there was not enough evidence to charge Watson with a crime for allegations of sexual misconduct.

After the deal, Jimmy Haslam had said that he was urged to offer “veto power” to his wife Dee and their two daughters on the trade for Watson. He ultimately said that “everyone was on board.”

Now, the embattled quarterback will miss the first six games of the season after Judge Robinson determined he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

It’s clear that through it all, Jimmy and Dee Haslam will stand by Deshaun Watson as he serves his suspension.