With a heated battle on the horizon between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, both teams have had players getting vocal about the matchup. Receiver George Pickens did his fair share of trash-talking for the Steelers, but Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II didn't appear to care much about the pre-game antics.

On Friday, Pickens met with the media, and reporters asked if he talked with Newsome at all before the game. Pickens played the classic move of acting oblivious to who the reporter was talking about, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor on X.

“I don't even know who that is,” Pickens said, referring to Cleveland's defensive back.

Following Pickens' trash-talking attempt, reporters asked how it made Newsome feel, but he kept it all business when discussing what's on his mind ahead of the game on Sunday, per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi on X.

“Obviously, he's a guy who cares more so about himself, and you can see that in the penalties that he causes,” Newsome said. “For me, my job is to try to do whatever I can to help the team win. There's never going to be no one-on-one battle for me. My battle is to try to help my team get the win.”

On top of that, Newsome was asked by the media if Pickens' trash talk fueled his game in any way, but it appears that he's all business going into this matchup.

“Nah,” Newsome said. “Like I said, [George Pickens] does that type of stuff all the time. There will never be a man that ever can fuel me in any type of way.”

However, with the Browns staring at the possibility of missing out on the playoffs this season, something must change for this struggling team.

Browns, Greg Newsome II looking to bounce back after Week 13 loss

Following a loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 13, the Browns could face elimination from playoff contention as early as Week 14.

Though it's hard to imagine a team with nine losses making the playoffs, it's even tougher to imagine a 10-loss team sneaking into the postseason.

While the Browns have shown clear improvement under quarterback Jameis Winston after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury, it could be too little too late. The AFC North is led by the Steelers (9-3), followed closely by the Baltimore Ravens (8-5). And with the Browns at 3-9 and last in the division, their playoff berth would take a miracle.

However, there's still a chance with Winston as their offensive leader. It's a very small chance, but a chance nonetheless.

But, as far as bad blood between Pickens and Newsome, it appears to be a one-sided battle initiated by the Steelers' receiver.