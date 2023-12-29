Will Mike Ford be able to bounce back from a tough injury during the Jets game?

The Cleveland Browns are trying to finish strong amid their Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets. The Browns have a 34-17 lead on New York early in the fourth quarter. However, Cleveland cornerback Mike Ford suffered a tough game-exiting injury during the second half.

Browns CB Mike Ford was hit with a tough leg injury during Thursday Night Football

Ford suffered a calf injury that left him questionable to return to the game, per Fred Greetham. The 28-year-old recovered a crucial fumble on an earlier kickoff by the Jets. Hopefully, the injury is not serious and he can make a safe, speedy return.

The Browns' defense will survive without Ford in the lineup. Still, he has been a versatile contributor to the team. Ford has amassed 22 solo tackles, one interception, and two passes defended in 2023. Moreover, his contributions to Cleveland's special teams are vital, as evidenced by his fumble recovery.

Cleveland's offense seems to be firing on all cylinders. Joe Flacco threw three touchdowns before the second half started. Although, the veteran QB has cooled down a bit. He has 303 yards as the fourth quarter winds down.

In addition, the Browns have picked up 20 first downs compared to the Jets' 13. Still, New York managed to score a touchdown in the middle of the fourth. Cleveland's defense must lock down and execute to come away with the victory.

The Jets have given up two sacks to the Browns so far in addition to a fumble and an interception. Can Cleveland make more plays and seal the deal for a Thursday Night Football victory?