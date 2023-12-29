Browns fans can see exactly when Amari Cooper realized he couldn't play

With much of the focus being on Tyreek Hill and his chase for 2,000, it is easy to overlook other high-caliber wide receivers in the NFL. Amari Cooper, for example, has already posted a career-high 1,250 receiving yards on 17.9 yards per catch. So, you can imagine how disappointed Cleveland Browns fans were when they found out he would be inactive for a Week 17 Thursday Night Football game against the New York Jets.

That feeling is likely to be exacerbated after seeing the exact moment when the four-time Pro Bowler realized he couldn't play in this one, due to his heel injury. Footage shows the 29-year-old giving it a go in pregame warmups before wincing in pain and shaking his head, via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff, a look at #Browns WR Amari Cooper trying to give it a go in warmups and deciding he didn’t feel right. pic.twitter.com/khvqUettI1 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 29, 2023

Fortunately, the Browns (10-5) are doing just fine without him. Actually, they are dominating the Jets (6-9) through a first half of play. Joe Flacco continues to sip from the Fountain of the Youth, dismantling his former team for 296 passing yards and three touchdowns. His other dangerous pass-catcher, tight end David Njoku, is staying red-hot after tallying five catches for 128 yards.

It is disrespectful to downplay Cooper's immense value to Cleveland's offense, but this collective showing is a testament to the depth of talent the unit carries. And to the rejuvenating effect Flacco's arrival has had on the entire roster. Although the Browns have been steady for most of the year, they are on the verge of clinching their second playoff berth in the last 21 seasons following this current three-game winning streak.

Amari Cooper sitting out could pay dividends going forward for Cleveland. Hopefully, he will be able to take the field in the regular season finale versus the Cincinnati Bengals.