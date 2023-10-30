The Cleveland Browns played yet another game without Deshaun Watson after falling short against the Seattle Seahawks 24-20. His absence has been noticeable, as Cleveland's offense has been lackluster for several weeks.

Many fans are hopeful that Watson will return soon. But it sounds like head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't know when his starting quarterback will return, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.

“Stefanski, on when Deshaun Watson (shoulder) might return: ‘He'll be back when he's ready…'”

That's the type of comment my grandma used to make when we would ask her if she was ready to go. “I'll be ready when I'm ready.”

Anybody hoping to see Watson suit up and play for the Browns in Week 9 may need to tamper expectations. This shoulder injury has kept Watson sidelined for multiple weeks now and Stefanski's comments don't sound like the star quarterback will be back under center soon.

Cleveland will continue to monitor Deshaun Watson throughout the week. If he's ruled out for their next game against the Arizona Cardinals, then PJ Walker is likely to receive the start again.

Through four games, Watson has totaled just 683 passing yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's been less than stellar so far, which isn't great considering how much the Browns gave away to trade for him. And that's on top of the fully guaranteed five-year $230 million deal he signed as well.

Maybe the Browns should've considered placing Watson on the short term IR. It's kind of a weird situation right now considering the head coach doesn't even seem sure when his quarterback will return.

Keep an eye on Cleveland though, as more information regarding Deshaun Watson should come to light soon.