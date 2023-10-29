Deshaun Watson continues to be bothered by his shoulder injury, though in a bit of a good news, it appears the Cleveland Browns QB doesn't need to be placed on the injured reserve.

The Browns signal-caller returned in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, but he lasted only 12 offensive snaps before being replaced by PJ Walker. Watson has since been ruled out for their Week 8 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, with recent reports indicating he could land on the injured reserve as he recovers from his shoulder ailment.

According to the latest updates, though, while Watson is considered week-to-week because of his shoulder injury, he isn't expected to be absent long-term. That is a big reason why the Browns didn't put him on the IR, which would have automatically sidelined him for four weeks, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson will continue to be week to week with his rotator cuff injury, but it is not expected to be a long-term absence that would necessitate him being placed on injured reserve, which automatically would sideline him four weeks, per sources. While the Browns will continue to be cautious with him, it is, in the words of one source, ‘unlikely that it’s longer than two weeks,'” Schefter wrote in his report.

That is definitely encouraging news for the Browns, especially as they try to climb up the AFC North standings. Entering Week 8, Cleveland boasts a 4-2 record, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the division and just behind the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens.

If Watson stays on track in the two-week timeline Schefter reported, he could suit up as early as Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals or Week 10 against the Ravens.

Deshaun Watson gets real on shoulder injury, nasty rumors

After he was forced to leave Week 7 against the Colts, Deshaun Watson explained why he didn't last long in the contest. He noted that his arm strength just isn't where he expected it to be, eventually making him realize he “wasn't ready.”

“I just didn't have the strength, and things like that, to go out there and play a complete game. I thought I was ready, I wasn't ready,” Watson explained.

Before exiting in Week 7, Watson tallied just five yards on 1-of-5 pass completion. He also threw one interception during his brief time on the field, further highlighting that he wasn't at his best.

Watson also addressed the rumors about his desire to play for the Browns. Amid his absences and injury setbacks, there have been talks that he's no longer as motivated to play after signing a massive $230 million contract. Watson refuted that narrative and emphasized that he is in a “great space mentally.”

“This is what I've been doing since I was 6 years old. So why wouldn't I want to play? I see the same things. I see all the narratives, this, that and the third. All this stuff is just trying to cause controversy and commotion. I'm fine. I'm happy. Not happy with the injury, but I'm in a great space mentally, I'm in a great space spiritually,” Watson shared.

“Why wouldn't I want to play? I don't do this for no other reason. I see that. The whole contract situation and this stuff, that's just for people to talk and create narratives.”

Hopefully, fans get to see Watson 100 percent healthy and ready to play. Only then will he be able to shut down the criticisms heading his way. For now, Watson can focus on his recovery and just avoid the outside nose from getting into him.