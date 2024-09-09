As if the Cleveland Browns losing to the Dallas Cowboys wasn't enough, an awkward exchange between teammates Deshaun Watson and Joel Bitonio has the internet in a fervor. Internet sleuths are attempting to read the tea leaves and examine the body language after Bitonio was spotted swatting away Watson's attempt to help him up off the ground.

Is there a beef? Maybe Bitonio had some schmutz on his hand? The schadenfreude has been dialed up to 11 as NFL fans ramp up their hot takes on what could be happening in Cleveland.

One person who does not buy into the hype is former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas, who tweeted that this is a big nothingburger.

“Whether Joel loves Deshaun or hates Deshaun I have no idea, but this video doesn't tell you anything… big old offensive lineman are like turtles; we can't get up unless we roll over and do the “push-up to kneel to stand” routine. Achy backs, big bellies, lots of bracing on our knees and ankles: it's nearly impossible to help us up like that, we just can't bend like the skinny skill guys.”

Until the Browns' offensive line is healthy, protecting Watson needs to be a bigger priority.

How Kevin Stefanski can help Joel Bitonio, Deshaun Watson rebound in Week 2

Regardless of any underlying tension, Bitonio surely couldn't have been pleased with his offensive line's performance. Watson couldn't get comfortable in the pocket, as the Cowboys' pass rush was too close to comfort throughout the game.

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan echoed this sentiment about Kevin Stefanski's game plan and the Browns' offensive line during ESPN's Get Up show.

“That’s what you put out there? You had all off-season, all training camp, and that’s what you put out there?” Ryan said on The Get Up. “They got out-coached too, and the quarterback played like garbage; well, that plan was horrible. First off, you can’t let Micah Parsons destroy the game. Part of the reason Deshaun Watson looked as bad as he did because they couldn’t block.”

Watson was sacked six times, and while he may struggle with holding on to the ball too long, the Browns didn't show many in-game adjustments to handle the pass rush. It doesn't help that the team is already without offensive tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin, either.

After the game, Bitonio expressed his frustrations to reporters.

“It sucked,” left guard Joel Bitonio said. “We didn’t play up to our expectations. All the credit to the Cowboys, they kind of hit us in the face on both sides. We got down, had to throw the ball a little bit and didn’t protect well enough as a group on the offensive line. It’s disappointing. We talked about it being one week, but we have to look in the mirror and ask what can each one of us do better for next week.”

The Browns will have to maximize their protection in Week 2, as Cleveland travels to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 15, at 1:00 p.m. EST.