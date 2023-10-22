The Cleveland Browns have been dealing with a handful of big injuries over the past few weeks, and everyone has been wondering whether or not Deshaun Watson and Kareem Hunt would be suiting up for the team in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts. It seems as though both guys will be good to go for this one, as they have been listed as active for the game, which is a huge win for the Browns.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Browns QB Deshaun Watson is, in fact, active for the first time in a month after dealing with bruising around his rotator cuff.”

Via Adam Schefter:

“Browns’ RB Kareem Hunt, listed as questionable due to a strained thigh, is active today vs. the Colts.”

After missing the Browns past two contests with a strange shoulder injury, Watson will return to the field to help Cleveland keep the good times rolling after their upset Week 6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Watson had looked really good in the Browns Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans, so hopefully the time off didn't disrupt any of his individual momentum.

Hunt had a strong outing last week against the 49ers (12 CAR, 47 YDS, 1 TD, 3 REC, 24 YDS), but picked up a thigh injury along the way that threw his Week 7 status in doubt. However, Hunt was able to bounce back in time for this meeting with the Colts, and he will continue to work in tandem with Jerome Ford out of the Browns backfield this week.

With two key pieces of the offense on the field for this game, the Browns will be looking to cruise to victory over an equally beat up Colts team that just lost their starting quarterback in Anthony Richardson for the rest of the season. Gardner Minshew is no slouch under center, but with Watson back in the fold, Cleveland should be able to cruise to victory in Week 7.