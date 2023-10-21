The Cleveland Browns upset the San Francisco 49ers despite Deshaun Watson's injury in Week 6. Watson is listed as questionable with a shoulder ailment heading into Week 7. The Browns added QB PJ Walker to the active roster amid Watson's questionable status. However, Cleveland received a positive Watson update late on Saturday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson, listed as questionable for Sunday, is tracking to play vs. the Colts but also needs to pass his pre-game warmup test before the team signs off on it, per sources,” Schefter reported.

Although Watson is “tracking to play” he still needs to prove he's ready prior to the game. Cleveland is going to proceed with caution in this situation. The Browns have playoff aspirations and need their starting quarterback on the field. The last thing they want to do is risk further injury by having Watson play before he's ready.

If Watson passes his pre-game test, however, then he will have a good chance of starting.

Deshaun Watson's 2023 season

Through three games in 2023, Watson has thrown for 678 yards and four touchdowns. He's also recorded two interceptions. Watson isn't performing at the same elite level like he used to for the Houston Texans, but he's still a reliable option under center.

Cleveland's defense is talented enough to lead the charge. Nick Chubb's injury obviously hurt the offense, but the Browns feature enough playmakers around Watson to still offer valuable production.

This Browns team has a chance to make a serious run. In the end, though, the quarterback position is crucial. If Deshaun Watson's injury concerns linger throughout the entire season, then Cleveland will be in trouble. The fact that he has a chance to play on Sunday is a good sign without question though.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Watson's status ahead of Sunday's contest.