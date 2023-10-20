Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has given more insight in what it will take for quarterback Deshaun Watson to play this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Stefanski said to the media this afternoon that he wants to see a full workout from Watson Friday to see how his injured shoulder will respond according to ESPN's Browns reporter Jake Trotter. As of right now, Watson is listed as “questionable” for Sunday.

“I want to see how he responds over the next 48 hours based on that full workload that he just got,” Stefanski said, “but he looked good today.”

On the bright side for Watson, it was his first full practice since late September as he missed the last two games with a rotator cuff strain, more specifically on the right shoulder. Watson himself said to the media Wednesday that he's not going to rush anything and hamper the team.

“Just got to continue to take it day-to-day,” Watson said. “I'm not going to put the team in jeopardy if I can't do certain things that is going to allow us to be handicapped in certain situations. That's the reason why I haven't been able to step on the field.”

Watson started throwing more on practice Friday and was seen wearing “kinesiology tape” on the shoulder that he suffered the injury on according to Camryn Justice from News 5 Cleveland.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson ramped up his throwing today at practice. Was wearing some kinesiology tape on the injured throwing shoulder, no other equipment. Looked a little more comfortable than yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vLqkkuzuhZ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 20, 2023

The Browns could use all the help they can get as they're trying to build off their win against the previously undefeated San Fransisco 49ers last week, 19-17. P.J. Walker started in place of Watson, but threw two interceptions with his 192 passing yards. He'll be on standby if Watson can't go against the Colts.