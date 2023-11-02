Deshaun Watson's injury status becomes more confusing by the day as the latest update keeps the Browns in quarterback limbo.

Deshaun Watson has been dealing with a shoulder injury for several weeks now and the Cleveland Browns continue to hang in the balance. The franchise remains hopeful he'll return soon.

But from the sounds of it, the Browns may have to wait a tad bit longer, as Deshaun Watson's latest update on his injury keeps his status a mystery. When asked about his availability for Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals, the veteran quarterback claimed he's “not sure,” according to Jake Trotter at ESPN.

With that said Watson also claimed he's been throwing the ball at practice, which is a great sign. But he doesn't seem confident that he'll be playing against the Cardinals, per team writer, Mary Kay Cabot.

#Browns Deshaun Watson said throwing this week in practice is part of the process, not necessarily a sign he’s going to face the #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/lwVftUiMye — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 2, 2023

Deshaun Watson played the opening three games for the Browns, but fell to injury while playing against the Tennessee Titans. He attempted to play again in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, but was unable to finish that game.

Based on what we're seeing, perhaps the Browns keep Watson sidelined for at least one more week in the hopes his shoulder fully heals by Week 10. It's crucial for Deshaun Watson to bounce back from injury, as Cleveland is in thick of the playoff race.

Look for more updates to surface throughout the week. The Browns will closely monitor Watson before making a final decision for the Cardinals game. If he's ready to go, then Cleveland could largely benefit having their starting quarterback back under center. If not, then we should expect to see PJ Walker get another start.