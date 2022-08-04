Deshaun Watson suspension process brings out new revelation

The Cleveland Browns are likely going to be without their quarterback Deshaun Watson for at least six games after he was suspended for sexual misconduct. Based on the CBA, this is typically the punishment for these types of things, but the NFL is pushing hard to get Watson reprimanded for a full season because of how unique the situation is.

That being said, it appears unlikely Judge Sue Robinson will overturn her decision and she hinted at just that early in the case.

Via Yahoo Sports:

“If you were going to trace the NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal back to a starting point, to a juncture where it became likely the league was going to overturn a decision from independent arbitrator Sue L. Robinson, it would have been early in the disciplinary hearing attended by Watson and his legal camp, along with representatives from the NFL and NFL Players Association.

That’s when the league’s lawyers were first informed by Robinson that the NFL very likely was not going to land the indefinite one-year suspension it was seeking for the Cleveland Browns quarterback, multiple sources familiar with the proceedings told Yahoo Sports.

It was a revelation that Robinson delivered in front of everyone in attendance, sources said.”

Basically, Robinson is going by the book and saying why should Deshaun Watson be suspended any longer than what the 2020 CBA states. The NFL meanwhile is facing serious backlash because of the seriousness of this situation, with many people believing Watson deserves a season-long suspension at the very minimum after what he did.

There are a lot of moving parts and although the NFL is still trying to extend the initial ruling, it’s probably not going to happen. Robinson is putting her foot down.