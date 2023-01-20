Although the Cleveland Browns are coming off a losing season, Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb were given some good news Tuesday when the team officially brought back a key part of the offense for next season.

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan extended his contract with the Browns, despite drawing interest from the New York Jets for their offensive coordinator vacancy, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. On the surface, it could seem that the line was not as sturdy as it should have been given that their quarterback was sacked 20 times in just six games. However, there was always going to be plenty of rust to shake off after Watson’s suspension ended.

Chubb, on the other hand, was top five in both rushing yards (1,525) and rushing touchdowns (12) as he continues to cement himself as one of the best running backs in the game today. Callahan probably deserves at least some credit for that.

Callahan was brought in to join head coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff in 2020 and has provided the Browns with solid protection and ample running room. Watson is still getting back in the swing of things and does not need the stress of acclimating himself to a new offensive line set-up. The offense is something the Browns will have to trust remains competent, considering they are paying Watson a whopping $230 million. Callahan will be instrumental in ensuring the controversial quarterback has more time in the pocket and returns to his former self.

Callahan staying does not necessarily mean things will get easier in the grueling AFC North, but it will give the Browns much-needed stability. That can be crucial in the NFL.

It also means the Jets must continue their search for an offensive coordinator.