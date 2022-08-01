While Baker Mayfield’s exit from the Cleveland Browns was ugly, to say the least, that doesn’t mean his former teammates hate him. Just ask Jadeveon Clowney, who has nothing but love for the quarterback even after his trade to the Carolina Panthers.

During an interview with Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Clowney was asked about facing his former teammate in Week 1. The Browns and Panthers are scheduled to face off each other in opening week, which means Mayfield could have the chance to get back at Cleveland should he be given the starting job in Carolina.

Clowney, however, refused to elaborate on his thoughts about the meeting. However, he had nothing but kind words to say to Mayfield as he wished him luck with his new team.

“Oh, man — right now, I don’t know,” Clowney said, via 247 Sports. “We’re just preparing for ourself. When that day comes, we’ll talk about the plans when we get there. But, hey, good luck to Baker. We’re just trying to get out there like we do every team. That’s how it goes.

“That’s still my boy. … I still wish him the best of luck over there, I wish that he succeeds and much success for the rest of his career.”

Baker Mayfield would probably want to get the start when the Panthers face the Browns when the 2022 season officially starts. Nonetheless, he has a tough road ahead as he battled with Sam Darnold and Matt Corral for QB1.

As for the Browns, Jadeveon Clowney and the rest of the team are undoubtedly in the right mindset. They simply cannot think too far ahead into the future given they have their own issues to address and deal with.

It won’t be long until we see regular NFL action, though, with the new campaign just a little over a month away.