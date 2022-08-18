Jimmy Haslam, Andrew Berry would still do Deshaun Watson trade all over again

Thursday morning, news broke that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially been suspended for 11 games. After practice, Watson signed the deal between the NFL and NFLPA on his suspension. After the ruling was handed down, Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry faced some very tough questions.

One of the questions is something that likely was on the minds of fans all over the country. One reporter pointed out that when the Browns traded for Watson in March, more information came to light. There were new civil cases filed against Watson, with new allegations. Knowing now what they didn’t know then, would they still make that trade?

Berry was quite emphatic with his answer.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry says he’d make trade for Deshaun Watson again. pic.twitter.com/LX2HoIHZwz — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 18, 2022

“Yes we would… Our process was thorough and we made an informed decision. We understand why others might not have made the same decision that we did. But we do believe that Deshaun Watson has strong, positive qualities… He’s done everything within his power to integrate with our team and he’s done everything that we have asked.”

It’s interesting to hear the Browns brass talk about being thorough and making an informed decision. The fact that they refused to speak to any of the women makes it impossible to be informed or thorough. In fact, it’s the exact opposite.

Haslam then chimed in, saying “He’s 26 years old… hopefully going to be the Browns quarterback for a long time.” Clearly the Browns owner is putting things into perspective. It sounds as though he was saying even if we lost him for this year, we have Watson in the future.