Johnny Manziel has come out in the open and expressed remorse over his underachieving NFL career.

Manziel will appear in an upcoming episode of the hit Netflix sports documentary series Untold. He mentioned in the series trailer he felt empty inside when he reached the NFL ranks despite all his college success, per PEOPLE's Erin Clack.

“I thought I played better the harder I partied,” Manziel said. “Nineteen-year-old kid, a hundred grand stuffed under your bed, it was awesome.”

Things didn't stay so awesome.

“When I got everything that I wanted, I think I was the most empty I ever felt inside.”

Johnny Manziel's incredible play at quarterback made him one of the best players in Texas A&M Aggies football program history.

Manziel had 7,820 passing yards and 63 touchdowns in his two-year tenure at College Station, TX, from 2012 to 2013. Manziel and wide receiver Mike Evans became a formidable one-two punch for Texas A&M head football coach Kevin Sumlin.

Not only was Manziel an incredible passer, but he could also scamper for extra yardage. He had 2,169 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns during his college football career.

To nobody's surprise, the phenom known as “Johnny Football” won a slew of accolades, including the 2012 Heisman Trophy.

Johnny Manziel's demise in the NFL

When the Cleveland Browns made Manziel the 22nd overall selection of the 2014 NFL Draft, it seemed they finally ended their maddening quarterback carousel.

Regrettably, Manziel failed to live up to massive expectations in the NFL. By his own admission in the Untold trailer, the party lifestyle caught up with him in the early part of his NFL career.

It got so bad for Johnny Manziel that he played his final NFL down in 2015. Instead of joining the ranks of Otto Graham and Bernie Kozar as the greatest quarterbacks in Browns franchise history, Manziel faded into oblivion.

Now, Johnny Manziel tells his story on one of the biggest streaming movie apps in the world. It can't come soon enough.