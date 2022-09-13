Kevin Stefanski’s optimistic take on Jacoby Brissett as Browns QB1 after Week 1 victory

The Cleveland Browns squeaked out a 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers to open the season. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski commented on what the future holds for quarterback Jacoby Brissett following the win, per cleveland.com.

“I really do believe he can continue to get better,” Stefanski said. “I think he’ll continue to get better. Having said that, I know there were some misses, but the throw to (WR) Donovan (Peoples-Jones) the second-to-last completion there – I know we completed it to (WR) Amari (Cooper) to get to the 40 – to Donovan with a player bearing down on him who was unblocked, standing in the pocket making that throw, that is big time football right there. He can be better, but really, really proud of how he finished that game.”

Jacoby Brissett threw for 147 yards on 18-34 passing to go along with 1 touchdown. His performance was not exactly eye-popping, but he kept the Browns in the game. The most impressive stat for Brissett was his zero interceptions. Brissett will fare well moving forward if he can limit turnovers.

The Browns believe Jacoby Brissett can help them remain in contention this season ahead of Deshaun Watson’s return. Kevin Stefanski’s comments will catch the attention of Browns fans. Any improvement displayed by Brissett will benefit the team moving forward. But as aforementioned, the Browns need him to simply keep them in games and limit turnovers.

The Browns will take on the New York Jets in Cleveland on Sunday as they aim to move to 2-0 on the season.