Browns make surprising Deshaun Watson preseason decision after suspension

The NFL and the Player’s Union agreed to terms on the Deshaun Watson case, bringing that saga to a close. It was announced Thursday that Watson has been suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million. However, the suspension does not begin until August 30th, leaving a couple weeks for Watson to continue getting some work with the team.

After the news broke, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Watson will not play in either of the team’s final two preseason games, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced that QB Deshaun Watson won't play in anymore preseason games. He can practice until Aug 30, be back on the practice field in November and is set to play against the #Texans for Week 13. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2022

Stefanski talked about this being Jacoby Brissett’s team now. Brissett will presumably get all of the work in practice with the first team offense. But it might have made some sense for the Browns to still get Watson some with the first team and maybe even play in the preseason.

Deshaun Watson’s suspension officially begins August 30th. He is then barred from team facilities until October 10th. However, he still cannot practice at that time. He can be at the team facility but cannot practice until November 14th. That leaves only a couple of weeks for Watson to get ready to play in Week 13 against the Houston Texans.

Cleveland likely was making the decision to save face. The faster they can get Watson out of the public eye, the better for their image. Just keeping him from playing in any preseason games will mostly accomplish that. But it’s interesting to see the Browns make a solid decision based on morals when they traded for Watson with 22 civil suits pending.