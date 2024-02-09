Myles Garrett's elite defensive consistency pays off in 2024 with an incredible honor.

After a season of undeniably impressive defensive stats, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has won the 2023-24 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, per Adam Schefter. Garrett made a tremendous impact during the Browns' regular season campaign.

Myles Garrett's Defensive Player of the Year award cements his elite status on the Browns and across the NFL

After four consecutive seasons of elite defensive play, Garrett finally earned the title of DPOY. The multi-time Pro-Bowler suffered arguably his most notable snub during the 2022-23 season. He missed out on the honorable award after a career year.

Garrett accumulated a career-high 37 solo tackles, 23 assists, and 16 sacks, but the voters chose Nick Bosa as the winner. Now, Garrett further cements his elite status with the 2023-24 honor.

The 28-year-old played an integral role in Cleveland's defensive attack. He helped his team to a first-place standing in Fox Sports' regular season rankings for Total Defense. Moreover, Garrett finished the year with 33 solos, 14 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

Cleveland ended their regular season campaign at 11-6 after an impressive late run. It could not have been done without the efforts of Garrett. He looks to come back just as dominant in late 2024 to help his team achieve a deeper playoff run.

The Browns earned an AFC Wild Card spot but lost to Offensive Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans. Cleveland's stunning 45-14 defeat left a bad taste in their mouth. Thus, the team is reloading to avenge their showing.

As the NFL offseason gears up, it will be interesting to see the moves the Browns make to push them over the AFC hump.