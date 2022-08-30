Baker Mayfield’s NSFW comments about the Cleveland Browns have been making the rounds online after the Carolina Panthers quarterback dropped a fiery remark about his former team ahead of their Week 1 matchup. Browns EDGE rusher Myles Garrett caught wind of Mayfield’s comments, and he issued a strong response on Tuesday. Via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Garrett said the Browns were going to use Mayfield’s words as motivation to show out in the regular-season opener.

Myles Garrett tells clevelanddotcom the #Browns will 'take it and we'll use' Baker Mayfield's 'I'm going to (expletive) you up' remark for motivation in opener vs. #Panthers https://t.co/NQeKiOmDJC — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 30, 2022

“We’ve known he has that type of demeanor and that attitude, and for better or for worse, it works for him,” Garrett said. “And I’m not mad at him using that fire and that chip on his shoulder to help him play to the level he has. He’s been successful in what he’s done.”

Garrett continued on to say, “Talking like that and moving the way he does, it’s worked for him. He uses that for fire, for motivation and I think speaking like that helps amp him up.”

Mayfield didn’t hold back when weighing in ahead of his matchup with his former team, but his words may have ended up lighting a fire underneath the Browns, particularly on defense. Expect Garrett to wreak havoc in the trenches when the Browns head to Carolina on Sept. 11, and maybe walk away with a sack or two against his former QB.

If he gets after Mayfield, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some showboating on the end of Myles Garrett, who will surely be fired up to put the Panthers QB in the dirt after those comments.

The Week 1 matchup will be a must-see affair between Mayfield and his old squad, and bragging rights are absolutely on the table.