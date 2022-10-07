Myles Garrett’s status for Browns’ Week 5 vs. Chargers is bad news for Justin Herbert

Cleveland Browns’ star defensive end Myles Garrett will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Chris Hayre.

Garrett was surprisingly listed as questionable last week after enduring injuries in a car crash. The Browns ultimately decided to rule him out for the matchup.

Myles Garrett acknowledged that he was lucky to be alive following the incident.

“Grateful to be here,” Garrett said. “With what I saw right after, the pictures, it was a he*l of an event. Grateful that… not only that I’m alive but I was able to have so much of my family and support system that was around me. Just to keep me locked in and keep me focused on taking it day-by-day.”

The Browns need Myles Garrett to help them contain Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ offense. Cleveland dropped their last game against the Atlanta Falcons by a final score of 23-20 in disappointing fashion. Had Garrett been active in Week 4, the Browns likely would have earned a win.

Cleveland now sits at 2-2 on the season. They are trying to stay afloat amid Deshaun Watson’s suspension as Jacoby Brissett continues to lead them at the QB position. With the passing attack at a crossroads, the Browns have been forced to rely on their rushing game and defensive prowess.

This only increases the importance of players such as Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb.

The Chargers also enter this game with a 2-2 record. But there is no question that Herbert and the offense will be in for a challenge with Garrett back on the field.