‘Grateful to be alive’: Myles Garrett breaks silence after scary car accident

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett recently broke his silence following his scary car crash earlier this week, per Mary Kay Cabot. Garrett, who has not been ruled out from playing on Sunday, said he was “grateful to be here.”

“Grateful to be here,” Garrett said. “With what I saw right after, the pictures, it was a he*l of an event. Grateful that… not only that I’m alive but I was able to have so much of my family and support system that was around me. Just to keep me locked in and keep me focused on taking it day-by-day.”

Myles Garrett’s car accident led many to believe he was going to miss a significant amount of time at the very least. He was reportedly traveling at an unsafe speed which led to him being issued a citation from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. But Garrett likely doesn’t mind the citation given the fact that he avoided serious injuries. The Browns’ superstar will surely think twice about traveling at unsafe speeds in the future.

Cleveland has Myles Garrett listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Falcons in Atlanta. The Browns are 2-1 through their first three games of the season. Garrett’s potential presence on the gridiron would obviously benefit their chances of moving to 3-1, but the Browns are going to play it safe with him.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski expects Myles Garrett to be a gametime decision on Sunday. Whether he plays or not, Cleveland is just happy he avoided the worst.