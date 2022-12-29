By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Kentucky football does not have much of a claim to fame outside of Tim Couch. Couch may not have made it in the NFL but is still living his best life. On Wednesday, a photo of him shirtless made its way onto Twitter with almost a million views. Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones tweeted the image with a remark exhibiting how much he’s impressed.

I bet you think you are in pretty good shape don’t you? Well here is 46 year old former UK QB Tim Couch’s picture which he posted today pic.twitter.com/yxkCGWxLvP — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 26, 2022

Well, Couch had an interesting reaction to that post. He retweeted “45. Don’t put an extra year on me 😂.”

You certainly wouldn’t know Couch was 45 based on that physique.

Kentucky football does not have one of the better histories among teams in the Southeastern Conference. But that doesn’t mean they have always been irrelevant in the college football landscape. Back in the mid-to-late 1990’s, Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch set college football on fire.

Over a two-year span from 1997 through the 1998 season, Couch tossed 73 touchdown passes and threw for over 8,200 passing yards. He earned All-American honors and was named SEC Player of the Year in 1998. Unfortunately, his stellar play did not lead to a ton of success for the team though as Kentucky went 12-11 and lost their only bowl game, the Outback Bowl in 1998.

Nevertheless, Couch was drafted first overall in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, he is considered to be one of the bigger busts in NFL Draft history, particularly among those that were drafted first overall. He played five seasons in Cleveland, earning NFL All-Rookie Team honors in 1999. That was about as good as it would get.