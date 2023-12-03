The star running back continues to recovery from a Week 2 injury that many thought would be career-ending.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, who suffered a gruesome knee injury and torn MCL during the Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, was seen on the field Sunday before the team's road game against the Los Angeles Rams. NFL Network's Bridget Condon reported Chubb's appearance in a social media post.

Nick Chubb made the trip to LA with the #Browns pic.twitter.com/4765bs7YRG — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) December 3, 2023

Chubb appeared to be walking with a slight limp with a crutch. Many feared the star running back's career would be over due to the injury, although those fears were soon allayed. According to a report at the end of October, Chubb should have an opportunity to return to the field in 2024 if he continues to progress positively.

The Browns entered play Sunday at 7-4 in control of the sixth seed in the AFC playoff race despite ranking third in their division.

Browns running backs Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong Jr. have filled in admirably in the four-time Pro Bowler's absence.

The Browns' 1,534 rushing yards entering Sunday ranked fourth best in the NFL, while their 11 rushing touchdowns ranked 11th most among all NFL teams.

Jerome Ford has notched 628 rushing yards in 11 games on 145 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per run with three touchdowns. Ford's one fumble is the only one by a Browns' running back on the season. The team's second-leading rusher, Kareem Hunt, has scored six touchdowns on 286 yards on 89 carries.

NFL veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has taken over under center as the replacement for injured starter Deshaun Watson.

If Chubb does return in 2024, it's not yet known whether it will be with the Browns. While he has no guaranteed salary for the 2024 season, he is owed $16M under the cap. It would cost the Browns $4M to part ways with him.