The Cleveland Browns have been missing their star running back, Nick Chubb, to start the season after being put on the PUP list as he recovers from his knee injury from last season. Even though he isn't expected to come back in Week 5, he got some good practice news, as his window to come back to the field is close, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Sources say Nick Chubb, who is on the team's physically unable to perform list while recovering from a multi-ligament knee injury suffered in Week 2 of last season, will have his practice window opened this coming Wednesday,” Rapoport wrote. “The Pro Bowler is not expected to play in Cleveland's Week 5's game against the Commanders, but the team opening his three-week window will be a significant sign that he is set to return midseason as Chubb and the Browns had hoped.”

If Chubb is able to make a full recovery from his injury, that would be great news for a team that's looking to find answers in their running game.

NIck Chubb still recovering from knee injury

Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of last season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chubb needed surgery to repair his ACL, MCL, and meniscus. The running back had already suffered a torn ACL in 2015 when he playing at the University of Georgia.

Earlier this year, Chubb reflected on the injury and how he's doing with recovery.

“I'm getting better every day. Taking it day by day, getting better. Just right now, trying to get stronger,” Chubb said. “I like where I'm at. I'm where I need to be. I would say that the biggest thing for me is getting better every day.”

The Browns will greatly appreciate when Chubb returns to the field, as he's been one of the best running backs since entering the league.